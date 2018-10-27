Manchester United vs Everton Preview: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction & More

Manchester United will host Everton in Super Sunday's 4pm kick off this weekend, with Jose Mourinho looking for a reaction from his side after their midweek loss to Juventus in the Champions League. The visitors come into the game on somewhat of a hot streak, reeling off three victories from their previous three Premier League matches.

Here's our preview for Sunday afternoon's clash.

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 28th October @ 16:00 (GMT) Where Is the Match Being Played? Old Trafford How Can I Watch it? Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Now TV





Classic Encounter

Take yourself back to 2012. Sir Alex Ferguson is still in charge of United, and David Moyes is a well respected manager of the perennial Premier League overachievers, Everton.

The Premier League title was within touching distance for the Red Devils when the Toffees came to town, but a 4-4 draw would open the door for Manchester City, who would go on to win their first Premier League and create that Aguero moment.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

United led 3-1 by the hour mark, and 4-2 by the time there were just 10 minutes left on the clock. But goals from Nikica Jelavic and Steven Pienaar were enough for the Toffees to seal a memorable comeback and put a severe dent in United's title hopes.

Recent Form

If you don't know about United's struggles since the start of the season, then you must be living under a rock.

Turgid football, spats between Jose Mourinho and high profile players, and some less than impressive results have meant some inconsistent runs of form for the Red Devils. Despite a respectable draw away at Chelsea last weekend, United come into this one having won just once in their last five matches in all competitions.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Everton on the other hand have enjoyed some of their best form since the arrival of Marco Silva, they've won three on the bounce, and could still improve with summer signing Yerry Mina still to bed in.

Team News

The hosts will be without winger Alexis Sanchez once again for the visit of Everton, but England star Jesse Lingard could be set for a return to first team football with a place on Jose's bench for Sunday.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Everton appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash, and boss Marco Silva has confirmed that Yerry Mina is available for selection for the trip to Old Trafford, though whether he'd be thrown in at the deep end is unclear as of yet.

Prediction

With United's troubles being so well documented this season, it's not impossible to see Everton getting a result here. Old Trafford is not the fortress that so many are used to it being and the Toffees have more than enough attacking talent to hit United on the break and create goal scoring opportunities.

With that in mind, a draw could well be on the cards.





Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Everton.