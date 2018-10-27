Mesut Ozil Reveals Preferred Position But Insists He Will Work Hard Wherever Unai Emery Plays Him

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has claimed that his best position is as a number 10, while also revealing he was nervous before meeting his 'idol' Zinedine Zidane.

The 30-year-old gave a stunning display for the Gunners as captain during last weekend's 3-1 win over Leicester, scoring once and providing an assist, all while operating as a number 10.

Despite Ozil admitting his preference to playing as a number 10 rather then wide on the right, he insisted that he respects any decision made by the manager regarding his position.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "For me it is not my best position, I think my best position is as a No 10 but at the end of the day I have to accept and respect what the coach decides. So I have to give everything I can on the right side, it's new for me but it's fun for me as well, especially with the goals and I will continue to give my best on that side."

30 - Mesut Ozil is now the highest scoring German player in @premierleague history (30 goals). Wunderbar. #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/vlsDiOTeRg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2018

The win against the Foxes was Arsenal's tenth win in succession, before making it 11 straight wins the next game with a 1-0 win against Sporting CP in the Europa League – Ozil an unused substitute in that game.

As Ozil looks for more opportunities as a number 10, he hopes to emulate the performances of his 'idol' Zidane in that position, admitting to nerves before meeting him.

He added: "I was really nervous, my hands were sweating but he was really calm and cool and I really enjoyed meeting him.

"I liked his style of football, always playing with vision and calm on the pitch and to see another player in a better position - he was not selfish. I was happy to meet him while at Madrid - he was always my idol and I still watch clips of him sometimes before games and how he used to play."