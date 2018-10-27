Mesut Ozil Reveals Preferred Position But Insists He Will Work Hard Wherever Unai Emery Plays Him

By 90Min
October 27, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has claimed that his best position is as a number 10, while also revealing he was nervous before meeting his 'idol' Zinedine Zidane. 

The 30-year-old gave a stunning display for the Gunners as captain during last weekend's 3-1 win over Leicester, scoring once and providing an assist, all while operating as a number 10. 

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Despite Ozil admitting his preference to playing as a number 10 rather then wide on the right, he insisted that he respects any decision made by the manager regarding his position. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "For me it is not my best position, I think my best position is as a No 10 but at the end of the day I have to accept and respect what the coach decides. So I have to give everything I can on the right side, it's new for me but it's fun for me as well, especially with the goals and I will continue to give my best on that side."

The win against the Foxes was Arsenal's tenth win in succession, before making it 11 straight wins the next game with a 1-0 win against Sporting CP in the Europa League – Ozil an unused substitute in that game. 

As Ozil looks for more opportunities as a number 10, he hopes to emulate the performances of his 'idol' Zidane in that position, admitting to nerves before meeting him. 

He added: "I was really nervous, my hands were sweating but he was really calm and cool and I really enjoyed meeting him.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"I liked his style of football, always playing with vision and calm on the pitch and to see another player in a better position - he was not selfish. I was happy to meet him while at Madrid - he was always my idol and I still watch clips of him sometimes before games and how he used to play."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)