Out-of-Favour Stoke Loanee Seeking Permanent Move Away Despite Current Struggles for Playing Time

Stoke City defender Kevin Wimmer is hopeful of securing a permanent move away from the bet365 Stadium upon the expiry of his current loan deal at Hannover 96.



The Austrian international is currently on loan at the German club, with the Potters deeming him surplus to requirements for their first season back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League in May.

Joachim Sielski/GettyImages

He made a bright start to life in the Bundesliga, starting Hannover's first five league games, but he hasn't been so fortunate recently. He has since managed just 29 minutes of football in his side's last three games, with Die Roten now sat in 15th place in the Bundesliga - just one point off the bottom of the table.



Despite his recent struggles for game time, Wimmer has already begun looking ahead, admitting - whilst speaking with Kicker - that he hopes to make the deal permanent once his loan expires when asked if he'd wish to stay in Germany. He answered: “That’s my goal, but it’s not up to me.”



The 25-year-old moved to the bet365 Stadium in August 2017 after falling out of favour at Tottenham . He signed with Stoke for a fee of £18m, with then-manager Mark Hughes claiming at the time he was a 'real coup' for the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Unfortunately things didn't work out the way both he and fans would've hoped, however the central defender certainly looked to have settled down a lot quicker with Hannover than he did with the Potters, and he'll certainly be hoping to be given more chances to impress his current employers with the aim of securing a permanent move in the near future.