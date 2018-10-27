Paul Merson Speculates That Spanish Giants Could Make a Move for 'Unhappy' Liverpool Star in January

Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is 'unhappy' and that the Egyptian could leave in the January transfer window.

Salah scored twice in midweek against Red Star Belgrade and became the fastest player to score 50 goals for the Reds, however, it was noticeable that the forward looked miserable after the win and during the game did not celebrate his goals as you would expect.

Due to the Egyptian's actions on Wednesday and the increased rumours surrounding Salah, Merson has claimed that Salah is unhappy and he could move on in January in his column for the Daily Star.





"Mo Salah's goals record for Liverpool is phenomenal but it's only a matter of time until Real Madrid come calling. But if he keeps on scoring Madrid will come calling. How can they not? They need to do something big and they will want him in January. They are struggling like mad."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Merson claimed that the profile of La Liga giants Real Madrid is too much to turn down, adding that few players turn down one of Spain's big two.

"I can't remember the last player to say 'no' to Real Madrid or Barcelona. It's another level. If Salah wanted to go, Liverpool would be powerless to stop him. But I wouldn't be shocked if Real Madrid make a big bid in January, and you know how these things work, there might already be some contact."

Real Madrid's start to the season could be a worry for Liverpool fans. Los Blancos failed to bring in a big money signing in the summer and it has shown in the league this season. A move for a big star is expected and with Salah reportedly unhappy at Liverpool, Real could explore the market in mid-season.

Merson added: "Salah doesn’t look happy at Liverpool at the moment and we’ve seen this before with players like Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho. I watched him score against Huddersfield and his body language looked terrible. That would worry me if I was a Liverpool fan."

Up next for the Reds is the visit of Cardiff City and, with more challenging fixtures upcoming, Salah could be rested against the Welsh side.