Rafael Benitez 'to Consider New Deal' at Newcastle as Report Links Magpies to Former Monaco Boss

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez will consider signing a new deal at the club, provided he is backed in the January transfer window.

The Magpies are currently bottom of the Premier League and are without a win all season, as Benitez had to contend with yet another summer of limited spending prior to the beginning of this campaign.

As a result, speculation has mounted regarding his future at the club, although Benitez, who sees his contract expire at the end of the season, suggested he could sign a new deal as long as he's backed in the January transfer window.

"We still have plenty of time to talk about the future," said Benitez, as quoted by The Mail.

"The main thing is to be sure we do what we have to now, on the pitch, and then after we go to January and hopefully we can do things right. We have to find the right targets to improve things - and do it. If so we have more chance to survive."

Should Benitez leave St James' Park however, then one man that has been linked with the position is former AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim.

The 44-year-old has been without a job since being relieved of his duties at the principality club on 11th October following a difficult start to the season, although French media outlet Le10sport are reporting that Jardim is a candidate to take over at Newcastle.

The north east side make the long trip to Southampton for their Premier League fixture this weekend, with the club still searching for a much-needed first win of the season.