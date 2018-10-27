Spurs Linked With Surprise Bundesliga Starlet as Harry Kane Struggles Under High Workload

Tottenham have surprisingly been linked to a January move for Frankfurt sensation Luka Jovic. The 20-year-old Serbian is currently on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato report that Spurs remain highly interested in the young striker and could make a move for him as soon as January.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Jovic moved to Frankfurt on a season long loan in the summer, with a long-term contract keeping him at Benfica until 2021. However as part of his loan agreement Frankfurt will have the option to make the youngster a permanent signing next summer.

Jovic made international headlines when he became the youngest ever Bundesliga player to score five or more goals as he led his team's 7-1 thrashing of Fortuna Dusseldorf last month. The striker's seven goals in six games is enough to make him the joint highest goalscorer in the league, with Dortmund's prolific Spaniard Paco Alcacer.

The forward also spent last season on loan at Frankfurt, but only managed eight goals in twenty two league appearances. However the Serbian has made major strides this season, which has attracted attention from a lot of major European clubs including Chelsea.

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ With 15 minutes still to play 20-year-old Luka Jovic has scored five goals as Frankfurt lead Dusseldorf 7-1. The youngster has now scored eight goals in his last four appearances.



Follow the action live -- https://t.co/ZBL1shiSk2 pic.twitter.com/f2x76SEwX2 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 19, 2018

It is likely that Spurs will be linked with many more striking options this season as Pochettinho searches for some attacking depth, with both Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente failing to prove satisfactory options behind Harry Kane.

The English striker has managed five goals in nine league appearances this year which, by his standards, is disappointing. This had largely been credited to fatigue but Kane is unlikely to be rested if Pochettinho does not trust the players he has in reserve. A young prolific striker like Jovic would provide that depth and give the Spurs manager more options along his forward line.