Unexpected Name Heads Liverpool's Top Speed Charts Ahead of Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane

Liverpool's quickest player of the season so far has been revealed, with centre back Joe Gomez ranked as the fastest player at the club.

Despite sharing a pitch with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - who are known for their pace - the duo weren't able to match the speed set by Gomez.

With Mane third and Salah sixth on the list list, the two quickest players at the club this season have both been centre-backs, as Gomez takes the honour of being Liverpool's fastest player so far this campaign.

The 21-year-old, as reported by the Daily Mail, has reached speeds of 21.6mph this season, while his central defensive partner, Virgil van Dijk, has to settle for second place after being clocked at 21.5mph.

Mane was third on the list, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson make up the rest of the top five, with Salah, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum completing the top eight for Klopp's side.

Gomez has enjoyed a fabulous season alongside Van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defence, before being switched to right back in recent games, making 12 appearances in both the Premier League and Champions League so far.

His performances have also earned him recognition for the national team, and was part of England's now famous 3-2 win against Spain during their recent Nations League encounter.

Liverpool have made a strong start to the season, and are currently level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, and lead their Champions League group that contains both Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli.