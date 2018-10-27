Which Premier League Club Is 'Most Frightening' & Has the Best Halloween Weekend Record

Liverpool are locked in a three way Premier League title race with a quarter of the 2018/19 season now in the books, and history suggests that the Reds are well placed to keep up the pressure at the top of the table on Halloween weekend.

Liverpool are statistically the 'most frightening' team in the Premier League when it comes to games played on Halloween weekend over the last 26 years.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Research from LeoVegas Sport can reveal that Liverpool sides have taken 59 points from fixtures played on the final weekend of October since 1992, more than any other club during that period of time.

The Reds' record is particularly impressive as they have been a constant in the top flight. And given that relegation threatened Cardiff are visitors to Anfield on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's team will fancy their chances of making it 62 Halloween points.

Not only do Liverpool have the most Halloween points, they have amassed the most Halloween wins against current Premier League sides - nine, most recently against Huddersfield last year.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Leicester typically perform well on Halloween weekend regardless of what division they are in. The Foxes have taken 52 points in fixtures played this weekend over the last 26 years.

Given their years of Premier League dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have also been unsurprisingly strong, taking 50 points in these late October fixtures since 1992. Last season in particular, a late Anthony Martial goal saw United beat Tottenham at Old Trafford.

That certainly bodes well for under pressure manager Jose Mourinho ahead of facing Everton at Old Trafford, with the Toffees taking only 33 points from their own Halloween fixtures.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Chelsea, Burnley, Arsenal and Fulham have all taken 45 or more points from Halloween fixtures since 1992 - in the case of Burnley and Fulham that hasn't always been in the Premier League.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Bournemouth are ghoulishly bad at Halloween compared to the rest of the current Premier League clubs. The Cherries have only managed 23 points over the last 26 Halloween weekends and have lost all three Halloween fixtures since promotion.

Crystal Palace (32 points) and West Ham (28 points) have hardly covered themselves in glory in 26 years of Halloween fixtures, but Tottenham have also been surprisingly poor, making it easy to joke that the team with a 'bottle job' reputation scares easily.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Picture: Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United last Halloween weekend.





Spurs have managed only 27 points in the last 26 Halloween fixtures and now face reigning champions Manchester City, who remain unbeaten, in this year's game.





Overall Points on Halloween Weekend and Wins vs Current PL Sides Since 1992: