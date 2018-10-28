Alexandre Lacazette Reveals the Key Differences Between Unai Emery and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed the changes Unai Emery has made since taking over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The Gunners have enjoyed a renaissance of sorts recently and have now won their previous 11 matches in all competitions. Lacazette has been one of the players whose form has notably improved under Emery, scoring five goals from 12 appearances so far this season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Speaking to Ian Wright for Premier League Daily, the French striker opened up on the differences he sees between his former and current manager.

"On the pitch, yeah, we feel differently," he said, as per the Mirror. "[Working harder?] Yes because there is more tactics now.





"The coach as well is demanding higher with every player. Yeah I like it. It’s the best way to improve.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"The coach – it doesn’t matter which player it is – will always ask them to be on the top. I think he’s one of the reasons things are going well.





"With Arsene, yes [wanted me to stay in 18 yard box]," Lacazette claimed. "With Unai it’s different. He wants me to play my game so do more runs behind and come more in the contribution of the game."





Lacazette's debut season with Arsenal was a difficult one as he was rarely given the chance to complete a full 90 minutes under Wenger. The 27-year-old admitted that he was beginning to grow frustrated, but he ultimately respected Wenger's tactical decisions.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"Yes I was [disappointed] last season I knew I had to score in one hour," he added. "When I talked with the coach, he has to make some choices which I have to respect.

"When you’re a striker you want to play all the games and most chances come at the end because defenders are tired."