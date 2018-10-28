Always a Geordie: Newcastle Favourite Admits He 'Hopes He Could Be Back' on Tyneside One Day

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Former Newcastle winger and cult hero of the Toon Army, Jonas Gutierrez, has revealed that he would one day like to return to St James' Park one day and "fight together" with the Toon fans.

The 35-year-old, who is still playing in his native Argentina for Club Social y Deportivo Defensa y Justicia, used Twitter to express his love of the Tynseside club this weekend.

Tweeting "always a Geordie," he did his best to spark rumours that he could one day return to Tyneside. He even confirmed that's what he wanted to do - though in what fashion is anybody's guess - after adding "one day I could be back."

The Argentinian will go down in Newcastle folklore as someone who the supporters respected and admired for his hard work ethic and talent whilst battling cancer.

After beating the illness, he made a return to action to help the Magpies seal survival with a goal against West Ham in their last game before his exit to Deportivo. He amassed 187 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 11 goals.

FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-WEST HAM

Gutierrez is currently in his second spell at the Argentine outfit having previously played in the 2016-2017 season before a move to Argentinian giants Club Atlético Independiente.

