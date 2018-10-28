Bayern Munich Manager Niko Kovac Annoyed Despite Securing Back-to-Back Bundesliga Wins

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovač claims that he wasn't nervous after throwing away a narrow lead whilst on the road to FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday, where the Bavarians bounced back to eventually secure all three points at the Opel Arena.

Summer signing Leon Goretzka scored the opening goal of the game after some great work from tireless defender Joshua Kimmich. Although Jean-Paul Boëtius was able to pull the hosts back on level terms, Thiago Alcântara scored the winning goal from close range.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Title rivals Borussia Dortmund dropped points at home to Hertha BSC, and Bayern Munich's win has closed the gap at the top of the Bundesliga table to just two points.

Despite securing all three points over Sandro Schwarz's stubborn Mainz side, Bayern Munich manager Kovač insists that he is annoyed that his side didn't execute the game plan which they had worked.

"I wasn't nervous after the equaliser, but I was annoyed because we didn't put into practice what we had discussed at half-time," Kovač told the club's official website.

"We were asleep during a cross and got ourselves into trouble. But I'm pleased the team created chances and scored the match-winner."

Bayern Munich will now take a break from Bundesliga action to take on fourth-tier side SV Rödinghausen in the DFB-Pokal, before returning to league action with a home match against SC Freiburg.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The Bavarian giants will then welcome AEK Athens to the Allianz Arena before the first Klassiker of the season gets underway on November 10.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)