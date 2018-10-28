Claude Puel Confirms He's Safe, Reacts After Tragic Helicopter Crash

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has confirmed that both he and his wife are safe following the devastating helicopter crash which occurred outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday night.

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Following the Foxes' 1-1 draw with West Ham United, the helicopter belonging to club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha took off from the pitch, but tragically crashed outside the stadium shortly after. It was speculated that Puel was on board the aircraft, but that has now been confirmed to be incorrect.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Jacques Vendroux of Radio France, Puel confirmed that he was safe. He is quoted by French outlet France Info as saying: "It's a tragedy for the club."

While this is yet to be confirmed, it has been reported that Srivaddhanaprabha - along with four other people, including his daughter and two pilots - were on board the aircraft when it crashed.

Puel added: "I think very strongly about the victims and their families, and I wanted to reassure everyone who cares about me, I'm terribly sad but I'm fine."

Following the incident, Leicester Women canceled their upcoming match with Manchester United Women, while The Daily Mail also reported that members of the men's team have been informed that they do not need to attend the scheduled light training session on Sunday.

The club is also set to seek permission from the Football League to cancel its upcoming Carabao Cup tie with Southampton, which is set to take place on Tuesday. The Saints will also need to approve the cancellation of the match, and there is currently no confirmation from either party that the match will be rearranged.

Srivaddhanaprabha, who has been in charge of the club since 2010, regularly left the stadium via helicopter following his side's matches. 

Leicester fans hold Srivaddhanaprabha in very high regard after he invested a huge amount of money in the club, helping them achieve unlikely Premier League success in 2016.

