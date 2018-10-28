Crystal Palace hosts Arsenal in a Premier League fixture on Sunday, Oct. 28. Kickoff from Selhurst Park is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Arsenal has won seven straight league matches—11 across all competitions—since losing to Manchester City and Chelsea in back-to-back games to open the campaign. The Gunners have rocketed up to fourth in the Premier Leauge table as a result. The club's latest win came against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Crystal Palace has dropped points in each of its last four Premier League contests and fallen to 15th in the table. The club most recently dropped a league match 2-0 against Everton.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: None in U.S.

Live stream: Sling TV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

