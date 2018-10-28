Eddie Howe 'Pleased' With Result and Individual Performances as Bournemouth Thump Fulham 3-0

Bournemouth continued their inspired Premier League form with a 3-0 demolition of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

A David Brooks goal sandwiched between a Callum Wilson brace meant that the Cherries' confident performance against Fulham was mirrored in the scoreline. However, Eddie Howe may think his side could have won even more convincingly.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Speaking about the performance, the Bournemouth manager said to Bournemouth's official website: "I’m very pleased today. I thought that we were very good in most disciplines.





"Without the ball, we restricted them to few chances and we had to be patient, we were good with the ball and also good on the counter-attack too.

"They had a lot of the ball at times, but our positioning and mentality was good. The second goal was a big moment and I think it was key in the game."

The in-form Joshua King missed the game with an ankle injury. However, Howe was pleased with how his side dealt with his absence: "We changed system today, it was a challenge and the players adapted well. It was a blow to miss Joshua King, but Callum Wilson got us two goals today and we really needed it."

The Cherries have surprised many with their early-season performances and the Bournemouth manager is delighted with how his team have started the campaign. He buzzed: "Its been a great start, I’m really pleased with how the players have done this season.

After Bournemouth's 3-0 victory, they next face Norwich City at home in the League Cup on Tuesday, and will be hoping to advance to the quarter finals. In the league, Eddie Howe's side will be looking to continue their form with what would be a historic victory over Manchester United.