Glenn Murray Becomes Only Second Player in Brighton History to Net 100 Goals for the Club

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray netted his 100th goal for the club as his goal ensured a 1-0 victory for Brighton against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The 35-year-old has been in phenomenal form for the Seagulls this season. He has six goals from ten appearances and has been a huge factor in Brighton's climb to 11th in the Premier League. Against Wolves, he was the quickest to react to Bruno's poorly-hit shot, converting the ball past Rui Patricio from close range.

Brighton confirmed that Murray reached 100 goals on Twitter during the match, making him just the second player to reach the landmark for the Seagulls.

Murray is now Brighton's second-top goalscorer behind Tommy Cook who, according to Brighton's official website, netted 123 goals in 209 games between 1923 and 1928, including eight hat-tricks.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Cook began his career as a centre back, but was eventually converted to a striker and became Brighton's most prolific marksman. He was also the first Brighton player to receive an England cap, and Murray will be hoping that, even at 35, he will be able to earn his first call up to the England squad in the near future.

Many called for Murray to be included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's World Cup, but he did not even feature for the Three Lions during the build up to the tournament. After one particular omission from the squad in March, Murray reacted by tweeting a picture of himself and Lewis Dunk with their heads in their hands, alongside some laughing faces.

His six goals this season make him the top-scoring Englishman in the Premier League, with Bournemouth's Callum Wilson close behind with five. Tottenham's Harry Kane also has five, and many fans have suggested that the three strikers should all be part of the England setup.

However, Murray will simply be focused on continuing his impressive form and will be preparing for Brighton's away trip to Everton on Saturday.