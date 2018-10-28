'I'm Still Hungry': Dele Alli Reveals His Desire to Continue Improving Despite Recent Injury Setback

Dele Alli has spoken out about his desire to continue improving despite his recent misfortunes with injury.

Alli started the season superbly with a goal on the opening day against Newcastle, but his campaign has since been interrupted through injury. The 22-year-old hasn't featured for Tottenham for over a month and his recent absence has provided a number of his teammates the opportunity to impress in the starting XI.

Although Alli's current spot in the Tottenham setup may be coming under question for the first time, he insisted that he is more than up to the task of winning his spot back.

“The biggest learning curves and points of development for a player is when things don’t go well,” he told JOE.





“How you react to those times will help shape you, not just as a player but as a person as well.

I’ve never paid much attention to pressure or doubt, because I think to make it at the top, you have to have a lot of self-confidence.





“I’m still hungry and still wanting to be the very best player I can be. I’m never really content. If I score one in a game, I want to score two in the next. "

Alli exploded onto the scene when he joined Spurs back in 2015 and the midfielder went on to suggest that the high standards he set have opened him up to extreme scrutiny - something he doesn't pay attention to.





“I could score six goals in the next six games and there will still be some people who will have something bad to say.

“In my first two seasons, I scored 10 goals in one and 22 in the other, so it does influence what people then expect from me,” he claimed.

“No-one can put more pressure on me than I do on myself."