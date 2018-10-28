Juventus Planning Audacious Transfer for Manchester City Sensation Phil Foden

Italian supremos Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City's young star Phil Foden.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye this season after his performances for City when given an opportunity, which has led to interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to a story in the Mirror, The Old Lady are among teams interested in taking Foden off the Premier League champions' books.

Foden will be out of contract at the end of the season, unless a new contract is agreed with City, and Juve are said to be hoping for a deal similar to the one that saw Paul Pogba leave Old Trafford for Turin.

Given that the player is an Under-21 international, he could be available for a development fee of just just £175,000.

City boss Pep Guardiola, though, is a huge admirer of the teenager and rates him quite highly. It's unlikely he'll be on board with the player exiting the club next summer.

“We do our best, I do my best [with players]. I think Phil is ready [for England] and he’s ready for City because he’s here. If he wasn’t ready, he wouldn’t be here," the Spaniard told reporters last month, per the Telegraph.

Juventus are making a 'big play' to sign Phil Foden from Manchester City. Contract talks between City and Foden are expected to start soon with Juventus ready to pounce if given encouragement. [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/PyUPSFj3r6 — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 27, 2018

“He’s ready and, after, and it’s the same case with Leroy [Sane], he [Foden] can compete with David [Silva], Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan], Kevin [De Bruyne] when he’s fit, with Dinho [Fernandinho], with the top players.

“If you see the big 10 to 20 clubs in Europe in all the competitions, you don’t see many people playing who are 18 to 19 years old - maybe one, two, three, but not too many.

“Phil is special, his work ethic is excellent, he will have a lot of minutes this season and after that Gareth has his own decision [to make].”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

England boss Gareth Southgate hasn't yet opted to call Foden up. However, if he keeps his performances up, it won't be long before he makes the jump from the Under-21s to the England senior side.