A helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside King Power Stadium following Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Although police are yet to confirm any casualties, it has been reported by the BBC that Srivaddhanaprabha was on the helicopter.

Fans for the club gathered around the stadium on Sunday to leave cards and flowers and express their condolences for the tragic situation.

While fans have gathered around in the aftermath of the crash, players and managers from across the sport have taken the time to show their sympathies as well. Check out some of the reactions to the accident below.

The crowd is getting bigger and bigger here at King Power Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MoDTaY3f1S — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) October 28, 2018

Witnessed the crash @LCFC last night with my wife. Absolutely devastated and in shock our thoughts and prays are with everybody involved and Leicester City 🙏 — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) October 28, 2018

That was the most difficult @BBCMOTD I’ve ever hosted. Thoughts are with everyone at Leicester City. A terrible tragedy. Heartbreaking. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2018

Pray for everyone involved in the Leicester helicopter incident 🙏🏼💙 #PrayForLeicester — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 28, 2018

🙏🏿 this man brought back the good days back to lcfc and the city of Leicester. What he’s done for the club and the City has been AMAZING, such sad news. 🙏🏿 @ King Power Stadium https://t.co/y9BbP8L55c — Emile Heskey (@EmileHeskeyUK) October 28, 2018

Our prayers are with everyone involved with Leicester City FC @LCFC #Leicester #LCFC — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) October 28, 2018

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) October 27, 2018

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 27, 2018

Speechless..😞😞🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 27, 2018

😞 — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) October 27, 2018

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) October 27, 2018

Leicester City is scheduled to face Southampton on Tuesday, but there's chance that game is postponed.