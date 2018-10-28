Athletes Send Condolences, React to Leicester City's Owner's Helicopter Crashing

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City's owner crashed outside the stadium Saturday.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 28, 2018

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside King Power Stadium following Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Although police are yet to confirm any casualties, it has been reported by the BBC that Srivaddhanaprabha was on the helicopter.

Fans for the club gathered around the stadium on Sunday to leave cards and flowers and express their condolences for the tragic situation.

While fans have gathered around in the aftermath of the crash, players and managers from across the sport have taken the time to show their sympathies as well. Check out some of the reactions to the accident below.

Leicester City is scheduled to face Southampton on Tuesday, but there's chance that game is postponed.

