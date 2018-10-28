Liverpool Midfielder Singled Out for Praise on Social Media After Starring Role in Cardiff Win

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Liverpool's fixture against Cardiff City provided summer signing, Fabinho, with his full Premier League debut - and the Brazilian midfielder's performance in the 4-1 victory caught the eye of the Reds' fans. 

Despite costing Liverpool £39m in the summer, Fabinho has been used sparingly in the Reds' opening fixtures of the season. In fact, the former Monaco midfielder made his first Premier League appearance only last weekend. 

This handling of the summer signing seemed to have the desired effect for Jürgen Klopp, as Fabinho put in an excellent performance against Cardiff.

The Brazilian was often neat with his passing and was a constant thorn in Cardiff's attack with his key interceptions. Such an impressive debut did not go unnoticed by the Liverpool faithful, and here's how Twitter reacted:

After the game, Fabinho tweeted this:

The replies were inundated with praise...

One fan went even further with his admiration for Fabinho...

Some Liverpool fans are staking a claim for Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum to start in midfield together from now on:

Whilst Fabinho's Liverpool career has very much been a slow-burner thus far, two starts and impressive performances in a week for the Brazilian perhaps indicate that he will play a key role in the Reds' title challenge. 

Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Cardiff means that Klopp's side will be top of the Premier League until at least Monday night, when Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Reds' face a tough test in their next Premier League fixture as they face Arsenal.

The Gunners have been resurgent under Unai Emery this season and are currently fourth in the Premier League table. A victory for Klopp's side would further legitimise Liverpool's claim for the league title this season.

