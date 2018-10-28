Liverpool Midfielder Singled Out for Praise on Social Media After Starring Role in Cardiff Win

Liverpool's fixture against Cardiff City provided summer signing, Fabinho, with his full Premier League debut - and the Brazilian midfielder's performance in the 4-1 victory caught the eye of the Reds' fans.

Despite costing Liverpool £39m in the summer, Fabinho has been used sparingly in the Reds' opening fixtures of the season. In fact, the former Monaco midfielder made his first Premier League appearance only last weekend.

This handling of the summer signing seemed to have the desired effect for Jürgen Klopp, as Fabinho put in an excellent performance against Cardiff.

The Brazilian was often neat with his passing and was a constant thorn in Cardiff's attack with his key interceptions. Such an impressive debut did not go unnoticed by the Liverpool faithful, and here's how Twitter reacted:

Fabinho is already making a difference to the team, so sharp and strong with tackles, passing distribution also top notch.



Fabinho’s season in the league is underway. #LFC pic.twitter.com/zgAy5UTjUl — Shivam Rughani (@ShivamRughani) October 27, 2018

Fabinho really impressive again. Several important tackles/interceptions in key moments, and so progressive in his use of the ball. Offers so much more than a traditional DM. Already making a notable difference to the side. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) October 27, 2018

Fabinho is everything we've been looking for in a #6 since Javier Mascherano. What a player. pic.twitter.com/joSschnEiT — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) October 27, 2018

After the game, Fabinho tweeted this:

The replies were inundated with praise...

You were amazing today mate 👏 — The Liverbird (@TheLiverbird123) October 27, 2018

You’re an absolute beast..the best thing is that there is a finesse about your play and you have brilliant defensive qualities and turn defense to attack so easily..proper Brazilian grit and flair! Loving you already! — IVO (@ify3000i) October 27, 2018

You have really strengthened our midfield and made it rock solid. Looking forward to to see you getting a favourite Kop song from the fans. — Kaingu (@KainguKatana_) October 27, 2018

You were great Fabs! — Adam ⚽🔴🇮🇪 (@EireScouse27) October 27, 2018

One fan went even further with his admiration for Fabinho...

Fabinho could stop global warming if it was bearing down on goal — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) October 27, 2018

Some Liverpool fans are staking a claim for Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum to start in midfield together from now on:

Whilst Fabinho's Liverpool career has very much been a slow-burner thus far, two starts and impressive performances in a week for the Brazilian perhaps indicate that he will play a key role in the Reds' title challenge.

Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Cardiff means that Klopp's side will be top of the Premier League until at least Monday night, when Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Reds' face a tough test in their next Premier League fixture as they face Arsenal.

The Gunners have been resurgent under Unai Emery this season and are currently fourth in the Premier League table. A victory for Klopp's side would further legitimise Liverpool's claim for the league title this season.