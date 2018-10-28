Liverpool & Tottenham Eyeing Move for Serie A Star to Reinforce Options in Wide Areas

Following an impressive start to the Serie A season, Premier League duo Tottenham and Liverpool are said to be monitoring Lazio star Adam Marusic.

Borussia Dortmund are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old, who plays mainly as a wing back, after the Lazio star made an eye-catching start to the season for the Italian side.

According to Calciomercato, both Tottenham and Liverpool have been aware of Marusic’s strong form and are watching the progress of the right-sided star with interest.

Tottenham’s interest in Marusic appears somewhat surprising, given that the north London side have both Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier in their right full back ranks.

Liverpool are likewise well covered in the position, with rising star Trent Alexander-Arnold continuing to make waves at full back on Merseyside, whilst Nathaniel Clyne also remains on the books at Anfield.

However, Marusic has been utilised in a more advanced role in the Lazio side this season, with his natural wide attributes also making him well-suited to a conventional wing role, and it may be that the Montenegrin’s versatility is an attractive asset to both Premier League sides.

Tottenham boast the likes of Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min in their wide ranks, whilst Liverpool’s 4-3-3 system favours the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as more attack-minded wide men in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With both sides within close proximity of one another in the Premier League table, the potential battle between the two clubs over the signing of Marusic could come to be yet another interesting subplot in amongst a tight battle at the top of the Premier League table.