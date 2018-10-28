Martin Keown Criticises Performance of Liverpool Star Despite 4-1 Win Over Cardiff

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Ex-Arsenal defender turned BBC pundit Martin Keown has slammed the performance of Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana in the 4-1 victory over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opted to take the English midfielder off after 61 minutes of play, replacing him with summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri - with the Switzerland international going on to contribute a goal during his side’s win.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

However, the BBC pundit shared that he thought Lallana, who earns a reported £110,000-a-week at Anfield, should have been replaced sooner.

“He (Shaqiri) wants to get in those areas, he’s come to Liverpool to make something happen and not sit on the bench,” said Keown speaking on BBC’s Final Score. 

“He believes he should be playing, I think he has been a bit unlucky today as he has come on for Lallana who a lot of people feel could be the answer for Gareth Southgate. But in the second half, he hasn’t looked sharp enough and Liverpool need something else."

The 30-year-old midfielder has only played 155 minutes of football for Jurgen Klopp's side this season and despite having an effort cleared off the line towards the end of the first 45 minutes, fans were equally as critical of Lallana's display against Cardiff.

The England international made his first start for the Reds for 292 days when he lined up against Huddersfield Town last weekend after recovering from a series of muscular injuries.

