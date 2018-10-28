Neil Warnock Praises Effort of Cardiff Despite 4-1 Defeat & Believes Scoreline Flatters Liverpool

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock believed there were positives to take despite losing 4-1 to Liverpool, while he also claimed the scoreline flattered the hosts.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and two for Sadio Mane confirmed the Bluebirds' seventh league defeat of the season, although they did give the home side a scare when Callum Paterson made it 2-1 in the final 12 minutes.

While the result sees Cardiff remain in 17th place, Warnock thought there are aspects from his side's performance against Liverpool that he can look back on with fondness.

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "We are doing alright, we are playing alright. There were a lot of pluses again today. We only just had seven on the bench today. With what we have got, we are doing as well as we can.

"I think so [harsh result], but that is the level we are at at the moment, the quality of the finishers that they have got. It is disappointing because against Chelsea it was 4-1, and I don't think that reflected the game."

Despite conceding after only ten minutes, Cardiff kept the deficit to one goal until the 66th minute when Mane scored his first of the game, with Warnock under the belief that the outcome may have been different had his side managed to equalise instead.

He added: "We just made the wrong decisions in the first half. We had a great six or seven opportunities when running into their half, but we made the wrong decisions. I said at half-time, we have got a chance if we get the next goal, but unfortunately we didn't do that.

"We kept going, and you could tell by the quiet of the crowd that there was a game on, but to concede two late ones like that is a blow. The players gave it their best shot, and that is all you can ask really."