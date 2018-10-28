Paul Merson Reveals His Score Prediction For Arsenal's Away Fixture Against Crystal Palace

Paul Merson believes that Arsenal's winning run will extend to twelve games in all competitions against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

After the Gunners' troublesome start to Unai Emery's tenure, which saw them lose their two opening fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea, the north London club are flying high on all fronts.

Emery seems to have got his side playing the football he desires and it is paying dividends at the moment. Many tipped Arsenal to finish outside the top four once more this season. However, these people may be re-evaluating their prediction - with the Gunners now sitting fourth in the Premier League table.

Speaking about Arsenal's next fixture against Crystal Palace, Paul Merson believes that Emery's side will ease to a 3-1 victory against the Eagles.

He said this to Sky Sports: “Arsenal are on an amazing run. Against Leicester they could have been 3-0 down at the break but were outstanding in the second half. I do not know how they do it.

"Arsenal’s big worry is when they play Liverpool next week – I dread to think what that score will be.”

He continued: "They will beat Palace as they will open this game up. Palace cannot score goals. I’m worried for them, they need to start winning games. That pressure is taking its toll on Wilfried Zaha.”

Arsenal go into the game against Crystal Palace off the back of an impressive 1-0 victory away to Sporting CP in the Europa League.

Arsenal have a good record against Crystal Palace, having won nine of the last eleven clashes between the two sides. The Eagles have struggled for goals this season, and have scored the second least amount of goals in the league with just five thus far.

We simply cannot get pumped for a game against Crystal Palace without watching THIS amazing moment on loop... again and again and again



Thank you, Olivier Giroud 🦂#CRYARS pic.twitter.com/lvpjW0RFK9 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 27, 2018

If the Gunners can orchestrate another victory on Sunday, they will move three points above their bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur before Spurs' fixture against Manchester City on Monday.