Sadio Mane Has a Message for Fans Who Blamed Alberto Moreno for Cardiff's Goal v Liverpool

Following the 4-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday which lifted Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, goalscorer Sadio Mane has leapt to the defense of Alberto Moreno who has been blamed for the Welsh side's goal.

Before Paterson's goal for the Bluebirds, the Reds had gone a whopping 918 minutes without conceding in the league at home, but Moreno's crucial missed challenge gave Cardiff hope of an unlikely comeback at Anfield.

Mohammed Salah was back firing on all cylinders and scored the opening goal after just ten minutes and provided two further assists, but it was fellow forward Sadio Mane who was key to the Red's attack as he grabbed a brace.

However, defender Moreno, who was making his first start of the season in the league, missed a key challenge leading to Cardiff's goal to end their home clean sheet streak - which stretched back to February.

The Senegalese international backed the defender and told the BBC as reported by the Liverpool Echo: "I think we conceded because we lacked communication.

"Normally I am with Alberto (Moreno) on the left but I was in midfield and, one-v-one, it is not easy for Moreno. That is part of football, we will try to learn from that," he said.

The goal was the only negative from what was a good display from Jurgen Klopp's side as they look to push for winning England's top flight for the first time in 28 years.

Moreno has seen his playing time limited since the arrival of Andy Robertson from Hull City. Robertson's excellent form for Liverpool has seen Moreno's role change to more of a bit-part player under Klopp.

Moreno has spent over four years at Anfield but has been the target of some sections of the home fans for a string of mistakes in his recent performances, including being blamed for Liverpool's Europa League final loss.

The Spaniard made his very first league appearance of the 2018-19 season against Cardiff and it was just the third time he's featured across all competitions this term.