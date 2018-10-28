Tottenham Hoping to Discuss New Contract With Christian Eriksen After Initial Breakdown in Talks

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to reopen new contract talks with Christian Eriksen, after the Dane admitted he is happy at the north London club.

Representatives from both parties - the player's and the club's - failed to reach an agreement on a new deal earlier this year, but matters have taken a turn and Spurs are now optimistic of sealing an extension to the current deal, which expires in 2020.

Talks are expected in the coming months, as chairman Daniel Levy continues working his policy of incrementally rewarding his best players with new contracts and pay rises in an effort to protect the club’s most valuable assets.

Initially, the 26-year-old's representatives had demanded more than double his £70,000-a-week wages, and negotiations stalled as a result, but interest from European giants - the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked - and Eriksen's admission have provided another opportunity.





Asked about the possibility of a new deal recently, Eriksen said: “I’m just focusing on football. I leave the talking to someone else. But I will say I am very happy where I am."

SunSport suggest that the Danish international could follow teammate Dele Alli in extending, as he is also on the brink of a new deal which would likely see him almost double his current wages.

The 22-year-old can command £95,000-a-week before bonuses, which would put him among Tottenham's highest earners - which is still far short of what top six Premier League clubs are paying their prized assets.

Dele has three full seasons left on his current deal, which was extended two years ago, but Levy looks to prevent scenarios in which players run down their contracts like Aaron Ramsey or Alexis Sanchez, to avoid risking losing key players for nothing.