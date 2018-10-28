Tottenham vs Man City Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are set to square off on Monday in the gameweek's biggest clash.

The Premier League champions will head into this game in the hopes of building on their 5-0 win against Burnley last weekend, while the Londoners should look to make a huge case for themselves in the race for the title.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Check out 90min's preview for Monday's showdown below.

How to Watch

When is kick-off? Monday 29 October What time is kick-off? 8pm BST Where is it played? Wembley Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event, SkyGo & SkyGo App, Now TV With £7.99 Day Pass Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Spurs will be without Jan Vertonghen, who is out with a hamstring injury. But it is believed that Danny Rose (groin strain) could return, while Dele Alli (hamstring) is also in contention to play.

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

It is expected that City's Kevin de Bruyne will return to playing on Monday after his horrible knee injury but there's no return date for Danilo and Ilkay Gundogan, while Claudio Bravo also remains out.

Predicted Lineups

Spurs Lorris, Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Winks, Dier, Eriksen, Moura, Son, Kane City Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Mendy, Sterling, Fernandinho, David Silva, Mahrez, Aguero, Sane

Head to Head Record

The teams are evenly split, having both won 60 games against the other in all competitions and drawing 35.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Spurs have had a slight advantage in recent times winning three of their last six games against City and drawing once, while the Manchester outfit have only won twice.

These last six games have all been entertaining and 23 goals have been recorded, so we should hope for another attacking affair when these two sides meet again this week.

Recent Form

Spurs would have hoped to do a bit better before the season started but have done decently despite already losing four times in all competitions. With three out of their last five games resulting in wins, Mauricio Pochettino's men will be heading into Monday's match confident they can pick up a result on their temporary home turf.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

City, meanwhile, have only lost once, falling to Lyon in the Champions League last month. Generally, though, the Premier League's defending champs have been pretty good but have lost their place at the top of the table, with both Liverpool and Chelsea having won their games on the weekend.

Here's how both these teams did in their last five games:

Spurs Man City PSV 2-2 Spurs (24/10) Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Man City (23/10) West Ham 0-1 Spurs (20/10) Man City 5-0 Burnley (20/10) Spurs 1-0 Cardiff (6/10) Liverpool 0-0 Man City (7/10) Spurs 2-4 Barcelona (3/10) Hoffenheim 1-2 Man City (2/10) Huddersfield 0-2 Spurs (29/9) Man City 2-0 Brighton (29/9)

Prediction

This game does promise goals, based on previous encounters, as well as the fact that City have scored the most goals in the top flight this season with 26.

MB Media/GettyImages

Guardiola's troops simply don't look like losing this one and are very likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester City