VIDEO: Liverpool Have a New Song for Virgil van Dijk & It's Absolutely Brilliant

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Virgil van Dijk has enjoyed a remarkable start to his Liverpool career since his £75m move from Southampton in January. 

Reds fans have warmed to their new hero and have now established a brilliant new song for the Dutchman - widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world.

The centre back has featured in the full 90 minutes of all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season, forming a notably strong partnership in defence with young England international Joe Gomez.

Van Dijk took to the field once more this weekend as the Reds secured a comfortable 4-1 win at home to Cardiff City, during which Liverpool fans unveiled their new verse for the defender. 

As per Dean Coombes on Twitter, the lyrics go as follows:

“He’s our centre half,

He’s our number four,

Watch him defend,

And watch him score,

He can pass the ball,

Calm as you like,

He’s Virgil van Dijk,

Virgil van Dijk.”

You know, just in case you want to join in when you go to Anfield.

The Dutchman played a typically central role as Liverpool defeated Neil Warnock’s side in some style on Saturday, as Mohamed SalahSadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri were among the goals.

Mane’s brace in particular caught the eye on Merseyside, whilst Van Dijk’s ever-increasing role of importance was reflected as the Dutchman captained Jurgen Klopp’s side once more.

Callum Paterson’s strike was a mere consolation goal for the visitors, as Liverpool continued their unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign, surging to the top of the table in the process.

The longevity of their stay at the top of the league remains subject to the result of a heavyweight clash between Tottenham and Manchester City at Wembley on Monday night.

A win for Pep Guardiola’s champions would take City back to the top of the league as they look to successfully defend their title, with Liverpool three points above City as things stand with an inferior goal difference.

