West Ham Fans Rage at Summer Signing's Performance in Hammers' 1-1 Draw With Leicester City

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

After West Ham United's 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Saturday evening, the Hammers' fans took to Twitter to slam Felipe Anderson's lackadaisical performance. 

West Ham put in a dogged performance against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium, holding onto a 1-0 lead with ten men for 51 minutes after Mark Noble had received a straight red card. However the Hammers' resistance was final broken in the 89th minute as Wilfred Ndidi's deflected strike brought the scores level.

Whilst most of Manuel Pellegrini's men put in a good shift against Leicester, it seems that summer signing Felipe Anderson, did not get the memo as he put in an abject performance for the Hammers.

This did not go unnoticed amongst the West Ham faithful and fans took to Twitter to vent their feelings. Here are some of the damning tweets:

Some fans were keen to point out the wayward nature of Anderson's passing against Leicester City:

One fan made sure to make the most of the allotted 280 characters allowed in a tweet, purely to slam Anderson's performances for the club thus far:

Perhaps the most extreme reaction was reserved for this Twitter user:

And he didn't stop there...

As West Ham's record signing, fans have a right to expect more from the Brazilian winger and a lack of effort is never acceptable at this level of football. 

Following the Hammers' 1-1 draw, they next face Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the League Cup. West Ham did not play badly against Leicester and were perhaps unfortunate to have conceded such a late equaliser. Pellegrini will be hoping a similar performance may earn them a place in the League Cup quarter-final. 

.
