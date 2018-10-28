West Ham Fans Rage at Summer Signing's Performance in Hammers' 1-1 Draw With Leicester City

After West Ham United's 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Saturday evening, the Hammers' fans took to Twitter to slam Felipe Anderson's lackadaisical performance.

West Ham put in a dogged performance against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium, holding onto a 1-0 lead with ten men for 51 minutes after Mark Noble had received a straight red card. However the Hammers' resistance was final broken in the 89th minute as Wilfred Ndidi's deflected strike brought the scores level.

Whilst most of Manuel Pellegrini's men put in a good shift against Leicester, it seems that summer signing Felipe Anderson, did not get the memo as he put in an abject performance for the Hammers.

This did not go unnoticed amongst the West Ham faithful and fans took to Twitter to vent their feelings. Here are some of the damning tweets:

Anderson is very very lucky to stay on pitch. Playing like he don’t care!! Looks like has so much more to give, but can’t be bothered!!! #WHUFC ⚒ — ⚒ GEEDEE ⚒ (@GeoffDowns) October 27, 2018

Felipe Anderson is still poor so far.. — ⚒ Shakti ⚒ (@5hakt1) October 27, 2018

Some fans were keen to point out the wayward nature of Anderson's passing against Leicester City:

Is Felipe Anderson playing for Leicester today only he keeps passing them the ball. #LEIWHU #COYI — Sue Garrett Ibrahim (@SkinSpecialist) October 27, 2018

@WestHamUtd Think we can get rid of F. Anderson? the past few times I’ve watched he gives the ball away A LOT! — @dbpinfl (@dbpinfl2) October 27, 2018

Did Anderson suddenly forget how to pass? Just garbage this far. #COYI #WHUFC — Dave LaPointe (@dave_lapointe) October 27, 2018

One fan made sure to make the most of the allotted 280 characters allowed in a tweet, purely to slam Anderson's performances for the club thus far:

If I had to single one player out yesterday for their poor performance, then it'd be Felipe Anderson... Most weeks he's poor in all fairness.



He rarely tracks back.

His passing is atrocious.

He's not got much pace about him.

He rarely takes anybody on.



£36million... FFS!! — pork (@1997HWHU20) October 28, 2018

Perhaps the most extreme reaction was reserved for this Twitter user:

Anderson - worst player I’ve seen in a West Ham shirt in the last 5 years. Terrible — WHUFC (@IRONSSSS) October 27, 2018

And he didn't stop there...

People need to realise who the blame is on here. Who wanted Anderson? Who insisted we payed £40m for him? Someone needs to be held accountable because the fella is championship standard at best — WHUFC (@IRONSSSS) October 27, 2018

8 points from 10 games. £100m spent. Record signing absolute trash. Imagine if Sam, Bilic or Moyes we’re managing us now. Banners would be out next game. — WHUFC (@IRONSSSS) October 27, 2018

As West Ham's record signing, fans have a right to expect more from the Brazilian winger and a lack of effort is never acceptable at this level of football.

Following the Hammers' 1-1 draw, they next face Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the League Cup. West Ham did not play badly against Leicester and were perhaps unfortunate to have conceded such a late equaliser. Pellegrini will be hoping a similar performance may earn them a place in the League Cup quarter-final.