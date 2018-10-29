Beşiktaş Reportedly Ask to Cancel Lloris Karius Loan & Bring in Forgotten Liverpool Star Instead

A report has claimed that Turkish side Beşiktaş have asked Liverpool to cancel their loan-to-buy deal for Lloris Karius, and would like to bring in Reds outcast Divock Origi to replace him.

Karius left Anfield last summer, after his Champions League Final performance against Real Madrid saw him make two blunders - gifting Los Blancos a 3-1 win.

The German keeper moved to the Turkish top tier, where his new side had agreed a two-year loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the deal.

However, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Beşiktaş have been unimpressed with the German stopper thus far, and have prioritised signing a new striker as soon as possible. The source claims that they are eager to bring in the Reds' forgotten man Divock Origi on loan, with Karius returning to Liverpool.

Origi hasn't started a single match for the Reds so far this season, and appears to be deemed surplus to manager Jürgen Klopp's requirements. With Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri preferred options, the Belgian forward has little opportunity to break into Liverpool's front three, and could well look to move on to avoid his career stagnating any further.

TF-Images/GettyImages

It is unclear how much truth is behind the report, and it seems unlikely that Liverpool would agree to bring Karius back to the club while new signing Allison is performing so well. Arguably, it seems more likely that Beşiktaş will launch a separate move for Origi, which could either be a loan or a permanent transfer offer.

Meanwhile, football pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will soon return to the form that saw him win the Golden Boot last season, following an impressive showing against Cardiff City last weekend. The Egyptian ace was the Reds' standout player last season, but started the campaign slowly after recovering from injury.