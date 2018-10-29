Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Remains Positive on Team Performance Despite 4-0 Drubbing by Chelsea

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has claimed that his side's performance wasn't as bad as the scoreline suggested, despite their 4-0 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday.

Despite a bright start from the hosts, Chelsea took the lead through Álvaro Morata's clinical finish midway through the first half, before a quick-fire double from Ross Barkley and Willian gave the visitors and unassailable lead. Ruben Loftus-Cheek slammed home the final nail in the coffin in stoppage time, as the England international's effort completed the four goal rout.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via Sky Sports, Dyche highlighted the positives in his side's performance, while conceding their opposition were too strong on the day. He said: "We started very well, on the front foot, with some good quality, good energy. We gave the ball away too cheaply (for the first goal) which we hadn't done up until that point.





"But on reflection, we've played two top sides the last two weeks and they've delivered top performances, and it's very difficult when they do that. You need them to have a quiet day and you to have a top day; I don't think today we were a million miles away with our performance, but we got punished four times and three of those were very good play from them."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Burnley's defeat saw them slump to 15th place in the table - just three points away from the relegation zone. The Clarets will look to bounce back next weekend when they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium. With December seeing matches against Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs, Burnley will be eager to get some much needed points on the board while they can.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri claimed he was very pleased with his side's win over Burnley, but conceded that he was unhappy with his team's efforts in the first ten minutes of the game. The former Napoli boss also said he hoped that club talisman Eden Hazard would be fit in time to face Crystal Palace next weekend.