Carlo Ancelotti Says Napoli 'Played Well' Despite Needing a Last-Minute Equaliser to Save a Point

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with his team's performance in their 1-1 draw at home to Roma despite missing out on the chance to close the gap on league leaders Juventus. Napoli now sit seven points behind Juventus and can be overtaken in second if Inter beat Lazio on Monday evening.

The Partenopei went behind early when Stephan El Shaarawy found himself in acres of space on the edge of the six yard box and was able to steer an effort off the post and past David Ospina. Roma were then able to frustrate the home side as they defended deep with eleven men behind the ball. Substitute Dries Mertens was finally able to convert one of Napoli's chances in the 90th minute earning his team a well deserved point.

A very one sided 1-1 there! Olsen did well but Napoli very wasteful in front of goal tonight.



Build up play, patience in the final 1/3 was good but lacking a cutting edge! #ForzaNapoliSempre — Craig N (@Nizzy_23) October 28, 2018

Ancelotti, as quoted in Football Italia, told Sky Sport Italia following the game: "Everyone saw the game, we played very well and I am very happy with the approach my team took. Despite the difficulties of conceding the early goal, we kept the pressure on constantly for 90 minutes.





"We weren’t playing minnows, but we forced Roma to play in a way that they don’t enjoy, as we pinned them back. It’s true we were forced to move down the wings more than we’d like."

Mertens yet again proved his worth to this team through his last minute equaliser. The striker will feel aggrieved that he has had to watch so much football from the bench so far this season, given his record for the club.

Ancelotti commented on Mertens' frustrations after the game by saying: "He’d hardly say he was happy to be on the bench. If someone said that, I’d take them aside and ask them what was wrong!