Crystal Palace Midfielder James McArthur Announces Retirement From Scotland Duty

Scotland midfielder James McArthur has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 31, in order to focus on maintaining his long-term fitness.

McArthur won a total of 32 caps since making his debut against the Faroe Islands in November 2010, but he hasn't represented Scotland since their final match of World Cup qualifying last year.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, the Crystal Palace midfielder claimed a number of 'physical issues' had convinced him that this was the right thing to do at this stage of his career.

"It is with much regret that I feel the time has arrived for me to retire from international football," he wrote.

"I have been part of the Scotland set up for the last ten years and I am extremely proud to have been selected to represent my country on 32 occasions.

"I have found it increasingly difficult over the last year to manage a number of physical issues. I have debated long and hard about this decision and I feel the only way [...] to maintain my fitness in order to continue to play at the top level is to retire from international football.

"I would like to thank all the coaches, staff and fellow players with whom I have shared my Scotland career. It has been an honour.

"I wish Alex McLeish and his team every success in the future."

James won 32 caps and 4 goals over a seven year international career.



James won 32 caps and 4 goals over a seven year international career.



All the best, James.



McLeish said (via the Scottish FA): "James has been an integral member of the Scotland National Team since his debut back in 2010.

"We will miss James but we fully respect and understand his need to manage his body as he approaches the latter stages of his career."

McArthur scored four goals in his international career, including one against Germany in 2015.