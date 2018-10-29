Everton Considering £25m Bid for Jamie Vardy Following Rumours Claude Puel Rift

Everton are considering making a move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, amid speculation that Vardy is disillusioned with life under manager Claude Puel.

The 31-year-old striker has emerged as a fan favourite in English football after his heroics in 2016, as Leicester City became unlikely champions of the Premier League. Despite remaining a key player for his side, there has been much speculation that Vardy is unhappy with life in Leicester.

The links between Vardy and Everton come from The Mirror, who claim that the Toffees are plotting a £25m move for the forward.

He was dropped to the bench for Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham after suffering from an illness during the week, and Vardy is said to be incredibly frustrated at Puel's reluctance to play him.

This is just the latest example of Vardy's frustrations towards his manager. The report also notes that Vardy's wife Rebekah was caught 'liking' several posts on Twitter which criticised Puel, leading many to assume that Vardy is keen to leave the club.

As a result, Everton are monitoring the situation and are preparing a bid of around £25m to offer the striker a way out of the club. Everton manager Marco Silva is keen to add a prolific goalscorer to his team, and believes that Vardy could be the man to transform the Toffees into a top six side.

Puel has previously defended his tactics, claiming earlier in the season that Vardy could be set for 20 goals this season as a result of his methods.

“He finished with 20 goals last season and it was normal. He is getting more shots statistically. Recently he is also getting big chances," Puel said.

Leicester have endured a challenging start to the current Premier League season and currently find themselves in 12th place in the table.