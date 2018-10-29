Garth Crooks Makes Prediction About Liverpool Star Man Mohamed Salah After Win Against Cardiff

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has predicted that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is on his way back to his very best, after the Egyptian helped the Reds thump Cardiff 4-1 at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Salah opened the scoring against the Bluebirds, while Xherdan Shaqiri and Sadio Mane (twice) ensured it was a comfortable home win for the league leaders.

The PFA Player of the Year has now scored in three consecutive matches in all competitions, after a slightly tepid start to the new season, and Crooks has backed Salah to regain the form that won him so many accolades and admirers in 2017/18.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Salah spent much of the first half getting Wednesday night's Champions League victory (and his two goals) against Red Star Belgrade out of his legs before seriously dealing with Neil Warnock's side," Crooks told BBC Sport when naming Salah in his Premier League team of the week.

"By the time the second half was over, Salah had sent the poor Bluebirds packing. I can feel it, the Egyptian is on his way back."





Both Salah and Mane were named in Crooks' front three for the week, alongside Manchester United's Anthony Martial, who scored the winning goal for Jose Mourinho's side against Everton on Sunday.





After Salah's heroics last season, as he struck 44 goals in 52 matches, a lot was expected of the former Roma man ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

That's not a bad front three!



But who else made Garth Crooks' team of the week?https://t.co/E29wtgtEtC pic.twitter.com/6rHxk8nXSc — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 29, 2018

Compared to his own standards, three goals in his first eight league games felt like a dip in form for Salah, but he is now seemingly getting back to his best.