Huddersfield Forward Mounie Backs Terriers' 'Spirit' to Pull Through Despite Tough Start to Season

Steve Mounié is confident that Huddersfield Town have what it takes to overcome their run of poor results at the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The Terriers sit bottom of the table after ten games with three draws and seven defeats, the most recent of which came at Watford on Saturday, where David Wagner's men were outclassed by the Hornets in a 3-0 defeat.

That result may have done little to convince neutral viewers that Huddersfield can survive this campaign, but striker Mounié is staying positive ahead of crucial upcoming home games against Fulham and West Ham United.

I've heard people say:



"Huddersfield Town are adding nothing to the worldwide appeal of the Premier League"



But in my opinion, Huddersfield To are doing just great for their supporters & their local community. In my opinion, that is the most important role for a football club — TonyIncenzoTalkSPORT (@TonyIncenzo) October 28, 2018

"They are big - together they are very big - and we need to get some points," said the former Montpellier player, as quoted by Examiner Live.

"We haven't won one game since the beginning of the season and now we are at the end of October.mTo be honest, it's not good enough.

"If you want to get something in the Premier League you need to get points, and to get points you have to win. So we need the necessary commitment (level of performance) in every game."

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

When asked if this has been the toughest run of his career, the Benin striker confirmed that it indeed was, but he retains hope that the best is yet to come for Huddersfield.





"I never felt a season without a win to be honest, but when you come out from a situation like this you are stronger," he added. "I feel our team has the spirit to come out of this situation - and we will."





Mounie's Huddersfield take on fellow strugglers Fulham at the John Smith's Stadium on November 5, before another home game against West Ham five days later.