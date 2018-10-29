Ian Wright Slams Defender Shkodran Mustafi Following Arsenal Draw at Crystal Palace

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed defender Shkodran Mustafi for giving away a penalty during his side's 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners conceded two penalties at Selhurst Park as Roy Hodgson's men ended their 11-game winning streak in all competitions.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

For the first penalty, Mustafi slid in and fouled Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate after the ball had fallen loose in the penalty area following a corner.





TV pundit Wright couldn't understand why the 26-year-old would make such a rash decision despite having a wealth of knowledge in the game.





"I find it incredible that a player of his experience would do something like that," Wright told BBC's Match of the Day 2 programme, as quoted by HITC. "You just think, 'come on'."

Despite Luka Milivojevic giving his side the lead on the brink of half-time, Arsenal struck back after the break through Granit Xhaka's vicious free-kick and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's controversial tap in.

TV replays showed that striker Alexandre Lacazette handled the ball moments before Aubameyang could give his side the lead.

But Palace levelled the scores seven minutes from time when Xhaka was judged to have fouled Wilfried Zaha, & penalty expert Milivojevic stepped up again to give his side a point.

Now, the Gunners will turn their attention to Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth round tie at home to Blackpool, with the possibility that Mustafi could be replaced by summer signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos.