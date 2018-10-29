Ian Wright Slams Defender Shkodran Mustafi Following Arsenal Draw at Crystal Palace

By 90Min
October 29, 2018

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed defender Shkodran Mustafi for giving away a penalty during his side's 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon. 

The Gunners conceded two penalties at Selhurst Park as Roy Hodgson's men ended their 11-game winning streak in all competitions. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

For the first penalty, Mustafi slid in and fouled Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate after the ball had fallen loose in the penalty area following a corner. 


TV pundit Wright couldn't understand why the 26-year-old would make such a rash decision despite having a wealth of knowledge in the game. 


"I find it incredible that a player of his experience would do something like that," Wright told BBC's Match of the Day 2 programme, as quoted by HITC. "You just think, 'come on'." 

Despite Luka Milivojevic giving his side the lead on the brink of half-time, Arsenal struck back after the break through Granit Xhaka's vicious free-kick and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's controversial tap in. 

TV replays showed that striker Alexandre Lacazette handled the ball moments before Aubameyang could give his side the lead.

But Palace levelled the scores seven minutes from time when Xhaka was judged to have fouled Wilfried Zaha, & penalty expert Milivojevic stepped up again to give his side a point. 

Now, the Gunners will turn their attention to Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth round tie at home to Blackpool, with the possibility that Mustafi could be replaced by summer signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)