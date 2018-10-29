Julen Lopetegui Says Goodbye to Players Following Real Madrid's Worst League Start Since 2009

Julen Lopetegui has said goodbye to his Real Madrid players as he braces himself for the sack after Sunday's humiliating El Clasico defeat.

Los Blancos lost 5-1 at the Nou Camp to leave them 9th in La Liga after a run of five league matches without victory - their longest streak without a win since 2009.

According to Marca, Lopetegui said farewell to his players in the dressing room after the match, believing that he could be sacked before Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie against Melilla.

It has been some fall from grace for him.



Julen Lopetegui hits rock bottom in El Clasico.



If that does happen, Santiago Solari will temporarily take charge, with Antonio Conte strongly tipped to take over on a permanent basis thereafter.

AS reports that Lopetegui's start of four wins, two draws and four defeats is the club's worst in 50 years and one of the five worst in the club's history.

Gleeful Barcelona fans also pointed out that Lopetegui has lost the same number of matches in 14 games as Ernesto Valverde has lost in 73.

5 - The last three La Liga games in which Real Madrid have conceded 5+ goals:



vs. Barcelona (May2009, 2-6)

vs. Barcelona (November 2010, 5-0)

vs. Barcelona (October 2018, 5-1).



Worryingly for Lopetegui, there was no vote of confidence from director of football Emilio Butragueno, who refused to comment on speculation.

"It isn't the time to talk about that. The match has just finished and the result is very hard to take. It's a bad night for everybody," he said, quoted by Sport.

Lopetegui put on a brave face as he faced the media after Sunday's game, insisting that he is the right man to turn things around.

"At the moment I am sad, as is the dressing room, but I'm strong," he said. "I'm the manager, we're in the month of October, and it's a tough blow.

"The situation can be turned around, the team will keep growing, improving. I am sad but have the strength to take this team forward, of this there is no doubt.

"There is a long way to go, and I have lots of faith in this group of players. We've had a bad run of luck, which has to come to an end."