Juventus Midfielder Emre Can Undergoes Successful Thyroid Surgery

By 90Min
October 29, 2018

Juventus have announced that midfielder Emre Can has successfully undergone a surgery to have a thyroid nodule extracted.

The 24-year-old joined Juve on a free transfer from Liverpool during the summer and has since made 10 appearances. But he will spend some time sidelined as he recovers from his operation.

I Bianconeri made the announcement via their official website on Monday, also reporting that Can will be assessed in the coming days.

"Following the initial examinations carried out at J | Medical which showed the presence of a thyroid nodule, Emre Can has recently undergone further specialist medical examinations in Germany, which confirmed the initial diagnosis," the statement from Juve reads.

"The club therefore reached the joint conclusion of proceeding with a surgical solution to the problem.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"The operation was carried out today in Frankfurt by Prof. Vorlaender, in the presence of Dr. Claudio Rigo and was a complete success. The prognosis for the resumption of physical activity will be better assessed in the coming days."

