Liverpool Dealt Piotr Zielinski Blow as Napoli Midfielder Closes in on New Contract

Liverpool's interest in Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski is set to be scuppered, with the Pole closing in on signing a new contract at the Stadio San Paolo.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Zielinski was one of the Reds' top transfer targets, and a £60m release clause in his contract meant that Napoli could be in serious danger of losing him.

But according to Neil Fissler of the Daily Express (via Bleacher Report), Zielinski is expected to reach an agreement soon on a contract extension which will double his release clause to £120m, enough to ward off potential suitors.

Piotr Zielinski has announced that SSC Napoli wants an high release-clause in his new contract, and he's optimistic about it. Talks ongoing between club and Piotr's entourage https://t.co/doVDrqGc2J — Claudio Russo (@claudioruss) October 27, 2018

"The biggest sticking point appears to be that Napoli want to double the buyout clause that the midfielder has in his current contract," said Fissler.

When Zielinski was recently asked about his contract, he seemed in no doubt that a new deal would be agreed soon.

"Negotiations are ongoing between my entourage and the club," he said last week, quoted by Football Italia. "Napoli are asking for a pretty high release clause, and I think we'll reach a deal soon."

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Liverpool have been following Zielinski's progress since his Udinese and Empoli days, and according to Empoli owner Fabrizio Corsi, the Poland star turned down the Reds to sign for Napoli in 2016.

Zielinski was often introduced from the bench last season but the sale of Jorginho to Chelsea has seen him rise in the pecking order, starting eight of Napoli's ten Serie A games this season.

He only played the last 15 minutes as the Partenopei drew 1-1 with Roma on Sunday to slip six points behind Juventus at the top of the table.