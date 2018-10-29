Manchester United Told They Must Meet Jordi Alba's £133m Release Clause to Sign Him From Barcelona

Manchester United have been told that they can have Barcelona left back Jordi Alba - if they pay his €150m (£133m) release clause.

The Spanish defender is out of contract in 2020 and United are one of two clubs, along with Juventus, who are said to be keeping tabs on his current situation after talks of a new deal stalled.

Alba feels that his performances are not reflected in his current contract, but his demands are higher than Barcelona were expecting.

They do not plan to bend to Alba's demands, but they also have no intention of selling him at a discount price. Sport claims that Barca's attitude is: "Let them come and pay the clause [if they want him]."

Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen his full back options and there are not many better left backs in world football than Alba, who has been in excellent form so far this season. But £133m is surely too much to pay for a 29-year-old.

Alba has already impressed on English soil this season, providing a hat-trick of assists in Barcelona's 4-2 win over Tottenham at Wembley earlier this month.

He was on the score sheet against Inter last week, before assisting the first of five goals in the demolition derby against Real Madrid on Sunday - a result he compared to winning the Champions League.

"I feel like a culé and for that I celebrated the Coutinho goal," Alba said, quoted by AS. "To beat Madrid is almost like winning the Champions League."

Despite his excellent form, Alba has not been called up by Spain since the World Cup, due to a long-running dispute between himself and new manager Luis Enrique.