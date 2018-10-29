Mateo Kovacic 'Very Happy' at Chelsea But Says It's 'Too Early' for Permanent Move Talk

Mateo Kovacic says that he is "very happy" with how things are going at Chelsea, but believes that it is too early to talk about making his move permanent.

The Croatian has made eight Premier League appearances since his loan move from Real Madrid in the summer, and he has been in impressive form as Chelsea remain undefeated in all competitions.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

But Kovacic insists that he is not ready to discuss a permanent move to Stamford Bridge.

"It’s too early for these questions, I am here and very happy," Kovacic said when asked if he intended to remain at Chelsea beyond the end of the season, quoted by the Evening Standard.

Kovacic often started on the bench for Real Madrid last season and his biggest disappointment was not playing in the Champions League final, so he admits he is happy to be starting regularly for Chelsea.

"[Playing regularly] is good, I’m a little bit tired. I was not used to playing every three or four games and here it is very tough football," said Kovacic, who was rested for Sunday's 4-0 win at Burnley.

"You can’t relax against anybody so it’s a little bit difficult but I really enjoy it. We have a great team, great fans and the city is nice. I like it a lot here."

Whether or not Kovacic returns to Real Madrid at the end of the season will depend on who is in charge. The manager who loaned him out, Julen Lopetegui, is reportedly set to be sacked after Sunday's humiliating 5-1 defeat to Barcelona.