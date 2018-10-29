Mauricio Pochettino Admits 'Worst Feeling' of Tottenham Reign Despite Best Ever Start to PL Season

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his frustrations with the side's start to the season and believes the club need to focus more on winning titles, ahead of their crunch clash against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Since joining the north London side in 2014, Pochettino has turned the side into real title contenders but the club's failure to sign a single player in the summer transfer window was an unpopular move with supporters.

The uncertainty surrounding Tottenham's big move to their new stadium is also still a major problem.

Speaking ahead of his side's big game against City, via Sky Sports, Pochettino admitted his frustrations at the club, and said: "My feeling is the worst feeling. Out of nearly five years of starts to the season, is the worst.





"But is the best start for the club ever in the Premier League. This season my feeling is the worst, I don't know why, it is so difficult to explain."





"Because many things happened, disappointed because we are still waiting for the new stadium and the expectation was to be there. My feeling is not the best feeling. I had a better feeling in pre-season."

Spurs new stadium still without open date. New statement from Daniel Levy: "all home games will be played at Wembley Stadium up to and including the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 29 December."

Further update due in December.#thfc — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) October 26, 2018

Pochettino also highlighted his side's struggles in seeing through their title challenges to the end, stating: "Like a team, we still didn't win nothing and we fail, but we achieve. Like a final game we always fail. It's about to learn to compete, it's about to learn to be better, to change something that maybe we need to do different."

"Still we need to improve and still to be a real contender we need to achieve another level [but] still we are not showing that level to be a real contender, that is my opinion. The club is not focused completely on winning titles."

"Today we spend a lot of energy on many things. One is to win games, but it is not the priority to win games. The club needs to be more focused on winning titles."

Spurs will need to be at their best to beat City on Monday evening, as Pep Guardiola's side have been in formidable form so far this season, and are unbeaten in nine matches.

Despite Pochettino's frustrations, his side have already beaten Manchester United this season and have made their best ever start to a Premier League season, and will be eager to put one over on the league champions to prove their status as title challengers.