Tottenham Face Competition From Juventus Over French Midfield Star Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham could face fierce competition from both domestic rivals and foreign ones in their bid to sign highly rated Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

In September, L'Equipe reported that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had 'verbally expressed' the club's willingness to pay up to €45m, which was rejected by the Ligue 1 side.



VI-Images/GettyImages

Now, Calciomercato have revealed that Juventus have stepped up their interest in Ndombele after the Italian side's sporting director Fabio Paratici saw the midfielder in action in Lyon's game with Paris St Germain earlier this month.

It has been claimed the 21-year-old's impressive 'physicality and intensity' has caught the attentions of the Serie A giants, who view him as a potential future signing their midfield - but not a current transfer priority.





Along with Spurs and Juventus, it has been reported that Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, Manchester United and last season's title winners Manchester City are all interested in the midfield star and are monitoring the situation.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

The report further stated that Lyon have already slapped a price tag on the midfielder at around

€40m, and could potentially rise were Ndombele to impress over the course of the season.



