Barcelona Star Jordi Alba Sends Message to Spain Manager Luis Enrique Following Good Run of Form

Jordi Alba was keen to send a message to Spain manager Luis Enrique following another sensational performance for Barcelona in the Clasico on the weekend.

Barcelona dominated their rivals Real Madrid 5-1 on Sunday at the Camp Nou. Jordi Alba, like he has been for the best part of the last decade, was key to their success. Not only did he nullify the threat of Gareth Bale on the defensive end but he was instrumental in Barcelona's first two goals.

David Ramos/GettyImages

In the 11th minute the 29-year-old made a deep overlapping run beyond Real full-back Dani Carvajal. His fellow Spaniard was unable to catch him allowing Alba to cut the ball back to the penalty spot where it met an on-coming Philippe Coutinho who passed the ball in to the corner. The second goal was a carbon copy of the first only this time Alba found Luis Suarez at the near post before he was taken down by Raphael Varane, leading to a penalty which Suarez converted.

Despite his form Alba is still yet to be selected by Enrique for La Roja. Alba, as quoted by Marca, told the press following the game: "I'm in a great moment and playing with great confidence because of my teammates, coach and fans.

Special mention to @LUISENRIQUE21 to ditch Jordi Alba from the national team. Playing at a different stratosphere altogether at the moment. Gracias, mister. — Fiaz Hamzath (@fiaz_hamzath) October 30, 2018

"I'm at a very good point of my career both on a personal and sporting level."

It now seems impossible for him to be omitted from the Spain squad again. At the moment Enrique has favoured Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso and Valencia full-back Jose Gaya ahead of Alba.

Jordi Alba has scored twice this season and racked up five assists in all competitions. When compared to Gaya's one goal and zero assists, it surely can not be too long before he is back in contention for the Spanish national side.

As a pundit said, Jordi Alba is the fourth player in defense, midfield and attack. Thank you, Lucho, for resting and motivating him! — Toulan (@JoeToulan) October 30, 2018

Fellow Barcelona and Spain teammate Gerard Pique joined in with calls for Alba's return. He said: "I hope Luis Enrique rectifies the situation and calls him again."

Spain will next play on the 15 November when they face World Cup finalists Croatia in the Nations League.