Benjamin Mendy's Fate Revealed After Man City Defender Aims Swipe at Spurs Ace During 1-0 Win

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy will not face any retrospective action from the FA after appearing to take a swipe at Erik Lamela during his side's 1-0 win over Tottenham at Wembley.

The 24-year-old was caught on camera swinging an arm at the winger in stoppage time - though he failed to make contact with the Argentine star. The incident went unseen by referee Kevin Friend, but was spotted by the referee's assistant - with no action taken at the time.

Consequently, as reported by the Independent, the Frenchman will not face any further punishment for the incident, as it had been observed by the match officials - leaving him free to take his place in the side for next week's home game against Southampton.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Mendy endured one of his quieter games in a City shirt this season, as both teams struggled to adapt to the poor playing conditions at Wembley. Just 24 hours earlier, the national stadium hosted its third and final NFL game of the autumn between Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles - leaving the pitch bobbly and worn in most areas.

Consequentially, both sides found it difficult to stroke the ball around as effortlessly as they usually would do, leading to a rather scruffy and uninspiring game between two of the Premier League's most in-form sides.

Inevitably, tempers frayed as the players' frustration at the poor quality playing service began to boil over - which perhaps in turn sparked the reaction from Mendy.





With no further action possible though, Mendy will now switch his focus to next week where he will hope to add to the impressive six assists that he has so far contributed to City's cause.

Lamela, meanwhile, will hope to put his shocking late miss behind him, the winger having fired over the bar from close range with just over twn minutes to go when clean through.