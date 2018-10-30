Chelsea vs Derby Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea welcome back legendary midfielder Frank Lampard to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as he takes his exciting Derby side to a resolute Blues outfit, yet to taste defeat this season, in the Carabao Cup.

Lampard has already got one over former boss Jose Mourinho after knocking Manchester United out in a penalty shootout at Old Trafford in the previous round and now has his eyes set on hurting the club he made 640 appearances for.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 31 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels

Referee? Jonathan Moss

Team News

Maurizio Sarri could name an entirely fresh backline including Davide Zappacosta and Emerson Palmieri in full back positions with Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill in the middle.

English duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley have been in outstanding form in recent weeks but it is unlikely both will start on Wednesday. Loftus-Cheek has bagged four goals in four days including a hat trick against BATE Borisov, while Barkley grabbed two strikes and an assist.

Olivier Giroud could start ahead of Alvaro Morata as part of the rotation with Eden Hazard highly unlikely to be given any game time.

For Derby, Chelsea loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori are available for selection. Chelsea have taken the unusual step of giving Derby special permission to allow the youngsters to play against their parent club on Wednesday.

Unlike Chelsea, Derby are expected to name a strong side in an attempt to pull off yet another upset. Jack Marriott could get the nod up front after he came off the bench to score against United in the previous round.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Caballero; Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Emerson; Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Kovacic; Moses, Giroud, Willian. Derby County Carson; Bogle, Davies, Tomori, Malone; Huddlestone, Johnson, Mount; Wilson, Marriott, Lawrence.

Recent Form



Chelsea go into the game unbeaten in all competitions this season and clear favourites - although it is likely that Maurizio Sarri will rotate his squad for this Carabao Cup clash.

The Blues' last outing was the 4-0 thrashing of Burnley at Turf Moor. Chelsea opened the scoring with Alvaro Morata's first half strike before Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek sealed an emphatic victory.

With that result, Maurizio Sarri became the first Chelsea manager to go unbeaten in his first ten Premier League games.

Lampard's Derby are unbeaten in five Championship outings, significantly beating leaders Sheffield United and drawing with fellow promotion favourites Middlesbrough, leaving them sixth in the league table.





One concern for Lampard may be that his side have only kept two clean sheets in their last 15 matches on the road, although both of those have come in the Carabao Cup this season.





Chelsea Derby Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (28/10) Middlesbrough 1-1 Derby (27/10) Chelsea 3-1 BATE Borisov (25/10) West Brom 1-4 Derby (24/10) Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United (20/10) Derby 2-1 Sheffield United (20/10) Southampton 0-3 Chelsea (7/10) Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Derby (6/10) Chelsea 1-0 Vidi (4/10) Derby 1-1 Norwich (3/10)