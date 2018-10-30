Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha Reveals He Received Racist Abuse After 2-2 Arsenal Draw

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has revealed the horrific abuse he received on social media after the Eagles' 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, during which he won a late penalty for his side.





Zaha was accused of diving for the spot kick that secured a draw for Palace. As he entered the box, makeshift Gunners left back Granit Xhaka put in a challenge on the Ivory Coast winger, who went down to win Palace the penalty.





Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Replays showed Xhaka made clear contact with Zaha and the penalty was rightly rewarded, with Switzerland international Xhaka even admitting the decision was the correct call.





Speaking to Sky Sports as quoted by FourFourTwo, Xhaka said: “It’s difficult. I think it’s a clear penalty. I touched him in the knee. The referee gave a penalty. That’s football.”

This did not stop Zaha receiving waves of abuse on social media. The Crystal Palace forward has said on Instagram he has received death threats and racist abuse towards him and his family.

The abuse this lad gets is simply unacceptable.



Granit Xhaka, Unai Emery, a host of referees and countless pundits agree it was a penalty and he's subjected to this bullshit?



It's a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/UHNbIMrYC9 — HLTCO (@HLTCO) October 30, 2018

"For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family, I wish you and your families the best too," he wrote. "My life is still very good despite your hate."





Palace had come into the game against Arsenal having lost their previous three games. Unai Emery's side, on the other hand, had won 11 games on the bounce and were searching for their twelfth against Palace.





Despite Arsenal being in excellent form, Luka Milivojevic put Palace in front from the penalty spot before half-time.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

A wonderful Xhaka free kick was followed by a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike shortly after to put the Gunners 2-1 up. In the late stages of the game, Zaha won the penalty, which Milivojevic converted to give Palace a well-earned point.