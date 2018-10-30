DeAndre Yedlin Still Confident Newcastle Will Survive Relegation Despite Winless Run

By 90Min
October 30, 2018

Newcastle full-back DeAndre Yedlin remains confident his team will survive relegation despite not winning any of their opening ten games. 

Newcastle currently sit 19th in the league table and two points from safety. However Yedlin has taken inspiration from last season in his belief that they will beat the drop.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Yedlin, as quoted by The Northern Echo, said: "We've been in a bad situation before. We know what we need to do to get out of it. We've got the characteristics to get out of it. We'll try to put those into place and do what need to do to get out of this hole.”


Rafa Benitez's team finished 10th last season but that didn't tell the true story of their campaign. Newcastle found themselves in the bottom three as late as December last year but managed to put a good run of form together which allowed them to rise out of trouble.

Despite their winless start to the season, it is possible for Newcastle to draw out some positives. They have only been beaten by more than one goal once so far and have conceded just 14 goals, which betters Manchester United's defensive record. However it's a lack of goals which have haunted the Magpies. Only Huddersfield, who sit last in the table, have scored less.

Yedlin commented on this saying: "That’s been the frustrating thing this season. We’ve been quite close on multiple occasions. It's just a matter of keeping the faith and keeping believing.

"We just have to keep working on our game - that's all we can do. Stay positive. Nobody's ever got out of a tough situation by being negative. We've got to stay positive, and keep the fans behind us. Luckily, they been loyal to us and stayed behind us even in these tough times. We have to give praise to them for that as well.

"We’re definitely defensively sound.There were times (at Southampton) when we were under a lot of pressure. It can get like that away from home sometimes, but I thought we had a great attitude defensively, and put in the graft that we needed to keep a clean sheet.

"The clean sheet gives us something to build on, 100 per cent. I think we can draw confidence from the game and take positives from it, and also recognise what we need to work on and use it for the next game."

Yedlin and his teammates will be homing to get their first win of the season when they face Watford at home on Saturday.

