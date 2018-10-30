Dele Alli Signs New 6-Year Tottenham Contract Until 2024 After Pochettino & Kane Deals

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has officially signed a new six-year contract that promises to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Alli, still only 22 years of age, is following in the footsteps of teammates Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Erik Lamela, Kieran Trippier and manager Mauricio Pochettino, all of whom have committed their respective futures to Spurs since the end of last season.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @dele_official has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2024. #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 30, 2018

It had been reported that Alli's new deal almost doubles his weekly wages from around £50,000 closer to £100,000, while Spurs apparently also have similar plans to tie the likes of Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier to new deals in the coming weeks and months.

Alli, who represented England at his first World Cup in Russia this summer, has been nothing short of a revelation since he joined Spurs for a deal starting at just £5m in 2015.

The youngster has managed double figures in front of goal in all competitions in each of his three seasons with the club, even maintaining that despite operating in a deeper role in 2017/18.

He played his 150th Spurs games earlier this season and is now expected to continue as an important part of the club's future for many years to come.

As far as his estimated transfer value is concerned if Spurs were ever willing to sell, which seems highly unlikely, the CIES Football Observatory recently placed a €171m price tag on him. Only five other players in the world, including Lionel Messi and Kane were valued at more.