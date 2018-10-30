Dele Alli Signs New 6-Year Tottenham Contract Until 2024 After Pochettino & Kane Deals

By 90Min
October 30, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has officially signed a new six-year contract that promises to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Alli, still only 22 years of age, is following in the footsteps of teammates Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Erik Lamela, Kieran Trippier and manager Mauricio Pochettino, all of whom have committed their respective futures to Spurs since the end of last season.

It had been reported that Alli's new deal almost doubles his weekly wages from around £50,000 closer to £100,000, while Spurs apparently also have similar plans to tie the likes of Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier to new deals in the coming weeks and months.

Alli, who represented England at his first World Cup in Russia this summer, has been nothing short of a revelation since he joined Spurs for a deal starting at just £5m in 2015.

The youngster has managed double figures in front of goal in all competitions in each of his three seasons with the club, even maintaining that despite operating in a deeper role in 2017/18.

He played his 150th Spurs games earlier this season and is now expected to continue as an important part of the club's future for many years to come.

As far as his estimated transfer value is concerned if Spurs were ever willing to sell, which seems highly unlikely, the CIES Football Observatory recently placed a €171m price tag on him. Only five other players in the world, including Lionel Messi and Kane were valued at more.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)