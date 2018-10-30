Journalist Denies Reports That Loris Karius Could Make Early Liverpool Return Amid Poor Form

Recent reports that Besiktas could cut short their loan deal for Liverpool's Loris Karius have been refuted.

There had been reports from Turkey that Besiktas were considering sending the German back to Anfield after just three months, following a poor run of form. However, the Daily Mail's Dominic King has dismissed this idea.

Karius joined the Turkish giants on a two-year loan deal from Liverpool during the summer as the Reds spent big to lure superstar goalkeeper Alisson to from Roma to Anfield.

This story about Loris Karius potentially returning to Liverpool: it can’t happen. Besiktas have signed a two-year deal and couldn’t just send him back on a whim. Added fact is Besiktas are happy with his form 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) October 30, 2018

According to Fotomac, the Super Lig side were thought to be eyeing a potential deal which would see Karius return to Liverpool in the coming months, with striker Divock Origi moving the other way. However, Mail journalist King has denied any such possibility exits in the agreement between the two clubs.

While King insists Besiktas are content with the form of Karius since his switch to Istanbul, the German’s career in Turkey got off to a rocky start with two high profile errors for his new side going viral on social media.

On his debut, the 25-year-old came out to collect a cross which he completely misjudged, before committing another costly error in Besiktas’ Europa League match against Malmo.

Besiktas are apparently covering 50 percent of Karius’ wages and have the option to purchase the German in a permanent deal.