Journalist Denies Reports That Loris Karius Could Make Early Liverpool Return Amid Poor Form

By 90Min
October 30, 2018

Recent reports that Besiktas could cut short their loan deal for Liverpool's Loris Karius have been refuted. 

There had been reports from Turkey that Besiktas were considering sending the German back to Anfield after just three months, following a poor run of form. However, the Daily Mail's Dominic King has dismissed this idea.

Karius joined the Turkish giants on a two-year loan deal from Liverpool during the summer as the Reds spent big to lure superstar goalkeeper Alisson to from Roma to Anfield.

According to Fotomac, the Super Lig side were thought to be eyeing a potential deal which would see Karius return to Liverpool in the coming months, with striker Divock Origi moving the other way. However, Mail journalist King has denied any such possibility exits in the agreement between the two clubs.

He wrote on Twitter: "This story about Loris Karius potentially returning to Liverpool: it can't happen.

"Besiktas have signed a two-year deal and couldn't just send him back on a whim. Added fact is Bestiktas are happy with his form."

TF-Images/GettyImages

While King insists Besiktas are content with the form of Karius since his switch to Istanbul, the German’s career in Turkey got off to a rocky start with two high profile errors for his new side going viral on social media.

On his debut, the 25-year-old came out to collect a cross which he completely misjudged, before committing another costly error in Besiktas’ Europa League match against Malmo.

Besiktas are apparently covering 50 percent of Karius’ wages and have the option to purchase the German in a permanent deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)